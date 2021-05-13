Haliburton Highlands OPP Investigating Death At Loon Lake

The OPP in Haliburton Highlands were called to attend Loon Lake (Wed May 12, 2021 at 3 pm) in response to a person in the water who appeared to be in distress.

Officers attended with Dysart Township Fire and Haliburton County EMS and located one party with no vital signs.

A 63-year-old female who was in a boat with no safety equipment was transported to hospital where life saving measures were attempted, however, she was pronounced deceased in hospital.

This matter is still under investigation and no further information is being released at this time. The name of the female was not released.