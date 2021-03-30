Suspects Wanted After Home Invasion In Gravenhurst

Bracebridge OPP officers were called (March 30, 2021 at 4 am) to home invasion at an address on First Street near Violet Street in Gravenhurst, after two men assaulted the resident as he was walking into his home.

The unknown suspects forced the resident into his home, assaulted him and eventually fled empty handed in a vehicle that was parked nearby.

Police say the victim was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

The first suspect is described as being just over 6′ tall with a scruffy face and big ears and dressed in a dark shirt with light coloured jeans, the second as being approximately 5’4″ with short dark hair, clean shaven wearing jeans and a dark coloured shirt and they left in a dark coloured SUV.

Police are asking residents in that area to check any surveillance or dash camera footage to contact them or Crime Stoppers.