Stolen Vehicle Recovered After Collision In Parry Sound

The West Parry Sound OPP responded to a two vehicle collision (March 26, 2021 at 3 pm) at the intersection of Bowes Street and Oastler Park Drive in Parry Sound.

While officers conducted an investigation they determined that one of the vehicles had been reported as stolen.

As a result of further investigation, David Contin, 26 years-of-age of Henvy Inlet First Nations, Ontario was charged with:

Theft of motor vehicle

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

Drive while under suspension

Turn – not in safety

The accused is scheduled to appear in Parry Sound court on May 6, 2021.