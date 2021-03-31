Suspicious Person Investigation A Misunderstanding In Shanty Bay

The Orillia OPP has determined that a suspicious person incident in Shanty Bay was a case of misunderstanding and that there was no threat posed to the public.

On March 29, 2021, shortly after 3 p.m., a young person was walking their dog on Line 3, Oro-Medonte, when a vehicle passed by slowly. The vehicle then stopped and began reversing, directly beside the complainant. Fearing for their safety, the young person fled to a nearby home and asked for assistance.

The quick thinking neighbour called police and also the nearby elementary school which initiated a hold and secure in response to the possible threat.

OPP officers responded quickly but did not locate the vehicle in question, which had been seen driving away, and the school response was lifted.

Officers continued the investigation, patrolled the area extensively, and eventually located the vehicle and spoke with the two occupants. It was determined that the driver was reversing his vehicle to view a nearby property and that he did see the young person but did not attempt to engage in any way.

Police have determined that the interaction was misinterpreted and that no threat had existed.

“Though this case turned out to be a misunderstanding, I commend everyone involved for responding the way they did. In the end, we were able to determine that there was no threat and everyone went home safe.” said Provincial Constable Ted Dongelmans, School Resource Officer, Orillia OPP.

Though it was determined that there was no threat in this case, it is encouraging that the overall response to the perceived threat was effective in keeping the individual and the community safe.