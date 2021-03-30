Orillia OPP Arrests Five Impaired Drivers In Twenty Four Hours

National Impaired Driving Prevention Week closed on a sour note for members of the Orillia OPP, who arrested and charged five individuals with impaired driving in a 24 hour period in the Orillia area.

On March 26, 2021, just before 6 p.m., officers responded to a report that a vehicle was stopped in a live lane on Westmount Drive, Orillia, and that the driver was not responsive. County of Simcoe Paramedic Services (CSPS) attended to the driver while officers began an impaired driving investigation. The driver regained consciousness and was transported to hospital where police continued their investigation.

As a result, Jason Gethons, age 41, of Orillia, has been charged with:

Operation while impaired – drugs

Drive motor vehicle – no licence

The accused was released and is set to appear on June 01, 2021, at the Ontario Court of Justice, Orillia.

On March 27, 2021, shortly before 1 a.m., an officer was on patrol on Ridge Road, Oro-Medonte, and observed a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed. The officer stopped the vehicle and, upon speaking to the driver, was given cause to initiate an impaired driving investigation. The driver was subsequently arrested and transported to the OPP detachment for further investigation.

As a result, Justin Meunier, age 24, of Barrie, has been charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (over 80)

The accused was released and is set to appear on May 04, 2021, at the Ontario Court of Justice, Orillia.

The same night, shortly after 1 a.m., another officer was on patrol in Orillia and observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed. The officer followed the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on Line 15, Oro-Medonte. After speaking with the driver, the officer started an impaired driving investigation. The driver was subsequently arrested and a search resulted in the seizure of a quantity of cocaine.

Alexander Lazier, age 38, of Oro-Medonte, has been charged with:

Failure or refusal to comply with demand

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Possession of a schedule I substance – cocaine

Obstruct Peace Officer

Numerous provincial driving related offences

The accused is set to appear next on April 20, 2021, at the Ontario Court of Justice, Orillia.

Shortly after 4 a.m. the same night, an officer was driving on Highway 11, near Line 3, Oro-Medonte, when he observed a vehicle stopped on the shoulder which had damage consistent with having been in a collision. The officer approached the vehicle and the driver appeared to be asleep. Upon waking the driver, the officer was given reason to initiate an impaired driving inquiry. The driver was subsequently arrested and transported to the OPP detachment for further investigation.

As a result of the investigation, Kenny Garcia-Lemus, age 37, of Newmarket, has been charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released and is set to appear on May 4, 2021 at the Ontario court of Justice, Orillia.

The same day, just before 1 p.m., officers received a call reporting that a driver, who was believed to be impaired, was operating a vehicle in the Westmount Drive area of Orillia. Officers responded quickly, located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on Mary Street. The driver was subsequently arrested and transported to the OPP detachment, where further investigation was conducted.

As a result, Ryan Beers, age 34, of Orillia, has been charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released and is set to appear on May 18, 2021, at the Ontario Court of Justice, Orillia.