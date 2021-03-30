Muskoka Emergency Response Committee Launches #AlertMuskoka

The Muskoka Emergency Response Committee (MERC) is excited to launch #AlertMuskoka, an important new notification tool powered by the Voyent Alert! System. This free community alerting app will make it easy for residents and communities across Muskoka to quickly receive important information during critical incidents and emergency situations.

By downloading the Voyent Alert! app and registering, residents and visitors can select to receive notifications from a wide variety of communication channels including mobile apps, text/SMS alerting, email or voice calling. Any event or communication related to your tracked locations will be forwarded to you along your preferred communication channel(s). Smart alerting capabilities ensure that you will only get notified when a communication is relevant to you or one of the locations you are tracking.

“We know timely communication to the public is critical in emergency situations, and this new tool will help us quickly send important alerts and updates to our communities,” said Jeff McWilliam, Chief of Paramedic Services and Emergency Planning for the District of Muskoka and Chair of the MERC. “We encourage all residents and visitors to Muskoka to sign up to receive #AlertMuskoka notifications though their phones or by email.”

How to Register?

Registration is completely free, easy to do, and completely anonymous. You won’t have to worry about usernames, passwords, or the protection of your personal data. Registration is anonymous, and no information volunteered or derived is shared or used for marketing or data harvesting purposes. The Voyent Alert! platform is designed to give you the power to choose which communications you want to receive, and you can opt in or out at any time.

For more information, please visit: www.muskoka.on.ca/alertmuskoka