Suspects To Identify After Theft And Damage To Oro-Medonte Golf Course

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is currently investigating a theft that occurred at a local golf course in Oro-Medonte.

On Saturday August 12, 2023, at approximately 2:30 am, three suspects entered a local golf course in the Township of Oro-Medonte. There was an estimated $25,000 worth of damage caused and stolen merchandise removed.

The Orillia OPP are calling on the public to assist in identifying the suspects.

SUSPECT #1 is described as Caucasian male, muscular build white with facial stubble, wearing adidas sweater, shorts, work boots.

SUSPECT #2 is described as white male, wearing all black, champion sweater with hood up, red/black/silver shoes, and wearing covid mask.

SUSPECT #3 is described as white male, grey hoody, shorts, brown hair, chest/shoulder tattoos which extend to neck area, wearing covid mask, and flip flops.

SUSPECT #4 is described as white male, blue pants, black Dickies hoody, brown boots.

Members of Orillia OPP are committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities. Officers value your contribution to building safe communities. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com

Below are images of the suspects from the OPP. Image numbers may not match suspect numbers above.