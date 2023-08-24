ATV Operator Taken To Hospital After Crash In Tiny Township

A crash between an ATV and a car on Baseline Road in Tiny Township near 1 p.m. August 21, 2023 has caused an investigation to be commenced by members of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment. Simcoe County Paramedics and Tiny Township Fire Services treated a 16-year-old male ATV operator of Tiny Township at the scene, transported to an area hospital, then onward by ORNGE to a GTA trauma hospital for treatment of serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators are of the belief the ATV was crossing Baseline Road when the ATV was struck by a nort bound vehicle and investigators continue to investigate if the ATV operator was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The roadway was closed for investigative purposes until 3:40 p.m. August 23, 2023, when it was reopened.