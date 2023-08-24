OPP Investigating Vehicle Arson in West Orillia 

The Orillia OPP are continuing to investigate an arson that occurred near Orion Blvd in the City of Orillia and request any witnesses to come forward.

On August 19, 2023, around 11 p.m., Orillia OPP and Orillia Fire responded to a vehicle fire on Orion Blvd. Police were able to obtain surveillance footage of a vehicle that approaches the residence, two persons exit, spray a substance on the vehicle and light it on fire. The vehicle then departs the area southbound on Orion Blvd.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has camera footage is asked to call the Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).