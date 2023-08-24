Elexicon Energy Golf Tournament Raises $200,000 For Community Agencies

Elexicon Energy, the electricity distribution company serving parts of Durham Region and beyond, hosted its third annual Charity Golf Tournament last week at Deer Creek in Ajax and raised a record-breaking $200,000 for six vital community agencies in Durham and Belleville. The amount raised from this year’s tournament exceeds last year’s amount by $56,000.
The recipients of this year’s tournament provide a wide range of vital services in the communities Elexicon operates in, including supporting people with dementia, addressing food security and expanding education opportunities for young female students. The six recipients of Elexicon Energy’s Charity Golf Tournament are: Alzheimer Society of Durham Region, Autism Home Base, Grace Inn Shelter, Ontario Tech University, Uxbridge Loaves and Fishes Food Bank, and WindReach Farm Foundation.
More than 350 golfers participated in this year’s tournament, making the event one of the largest charity golf tournaments in Durham Region.
“The response to this year’s tournament was outstanding and so too was the day. We welcomed more than 350 golfers who helped raise a tremendous amount of money for six community agencies that provide vital services in the communities we serve. Community engagement is at the heart of how Elexicon Energy operates. We are more than electricity distributor. We are a dedicated partner that is committed to empowering our communities to create a better future, together.”
– Indrani Butany-DeSouza, President and CEO, Elexicon Energy