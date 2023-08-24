Elexicon Energy Golf Tournament Raises $200,000 For Community Agencies

The recipients of this year’s tournament provide a wide range of vital services in the communities Elexicon operates in, including supporting people with dementia, addressing food security and expanding education opportunities for young female students. The six recipients of Elexicon Energy’s Charity Golf Tournament are: Alzheimer Society of Durham Region, Autism Home Base, Grace Inn Shelter, Ontario Tech University, Uxbridge Loaves and Fishes Food Bank, and WindReach Farm Foundation.

More than 350 golfers participated in this year’s tournament, making the event one of the largest charity golf tournaments in Durham Region.