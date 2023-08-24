Avast Ye Matey’s! Gangs, Guns, And Grog, The Orillia Museum Of Art & History’s Popular Walking Tour Joins The Pirate Party!

The Orillia Museum of Art & History (OMAH) is offering its popular Gangs, Guns, and Grog walking tour at the Orillia District Chamber of Commerce Pirate Party on Saturday, September 2.

On this special Pirate Party edition of Gangs, Guns & Grog guests will be guided through Orillia’s prohibition-era past, hearing the true stories of shootouts and brawls, brothels and bootleggers – all things pirates love! Then at the end of the tour guests are dropped off at Couchiching Craft Brewing Co. where the first “grog” is on OMAH. Tours will depart at 1pm, 2pm, and 3pm from the Port of Orillia.

The tour is recommended for participants ages 19+, however, tickets will be available for youth that wish to participate.

This partnership between Gangs, Guns & Grog and the Pirate Party came together when Allan Lafontaine, Executive Director of the Orillia District Chamber of Commerce joined one of the regular Wednesday night tours of Gangs, Guns & Grog. It just doesn’t get much more “piratey” than Grog, and so Lafontaine invited the OMAH team to be part of the Labour Day weekend’s Pirate Party.

Allan said, “The Port of Orillia Pirate Party is pleased to have additional content for the Labour Day weekend with the Guns, Gangs and Grog tours. When you consider Orillia’s history with the Black Swamp and Reagan Gangs, then you can see how the Pirates at Port of Orillia are pretty close to our true past. The OMAH team are amazing story tellers and if you love history, this is a must see event!”

To learn more and to register for the Pirate Party edition of Gangs, Guns, and Grog, click here: https://www.orilliamuseum.org/project/gangs-guns-and-grog-pirate-party/