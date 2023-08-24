OPP Looking For Tips After Mischief Incident In Hastings Highlands

The Bancroft OPP are seeking the public’s assistance with a Hate Crime Mischief where damage was done to two boxes on Mira Street in the Municipality of Hastings Highlands.

On the 21st of August 2023, members of the Bancroft OPP Detachment were called to investigate damage which took place during the previous day or night. Unknown suspect(s) committed mischief to a mailbox and newspaper box belonging to local business.

Obscene and hateful markings, images, words and numbers were painted on the containers which caused damage.

Any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible for this mischief should please contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.