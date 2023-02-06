Suspect To Identify After Robbery At Murphy Road Business In Orillia

The Orillia OPP are seeking the assistance of the public to identify a male wanted for robbery at a Murphy Road business in Orillia.

On February 4, 2023, around 3 p.m., Orillia OPP officers were dispatched to a weapons call in progress from a Murphy area business. An individual entered the store and filled a cart with numerous items and attempted to leave without paying. The individual was confronted in the parking lot by a staff member, when the individual displayed a firearm concealed under their clothing. The individual fled the scene prior to police arrival.

The suspect is described as:

· Male, white

· 25-30 years of age

· Short Blond Hair

· Clean Shaven

· Clothing: yellow relective construction vest, black pants, black workboots

· White airpods in his ears

Vehicle description:

· Silver Hatchback

· 4-door vehicle

· No plate information obtained

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Orillia OPP at 888-310-1122, or Crimestoppers at 800-222-8477 (TIPS). Orillia OPP would also ask the suspect to seek legal advice and turn himself in to Orillia OPP.