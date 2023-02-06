$8,500 In Fines Handed Down To Local Restaurant

On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, the Justice of the Peace Maryan Hudswell of the Bracebridge Provincial Offences Court, found the Owner of a local restaurant guilty on two counts of contraventions of the Ontario Fire Code.

The Owner of The Heart of Muskoka Fries was fined $7,500 for failing to maintain the commercial kitchen suppression system and $1,000 for failing to maintain the portable fire extinguishers plus victim surcharges.

Charges were filed by the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department following an inspection of the property in October 2021 after a fire had occurred. Several serious contraventions of the Ontario Fire Code were observed during the inspection and Orders were issued for several deficiencies.

The Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department continues to work to reduce community risk through fire prevention and enforcement strategies. The Fire Department is committed to ensuring that appropriate measures are being taken by property owners to achieve fire safety through compliance with the Ontario Fire Code and the Fire Protection and Prevention Act.