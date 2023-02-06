Knife Point Robbery Has Orillia OPP Looking For A Suspect

The Orillia OPP are seeking the assistance of the public to identify a male wanted for robbery at a Memorial Avenue business.

On February 5, 2023, around 2 a.m., Orillia OPP officers were dispatched to a report of a robbery Memorial Avenue business. An individual entered the store, approached the store employee, brandished a knife, and demanded money. The individual fled the scene prior to police arrival on foot southbound on Memorial Avenue. Police conducted an extensive search of the area with the assistance of OPP Canine and Emergency Response Team (ERT) members, however the suspect was not located.

The suspect is described as:

· Male, white

· 25-30 years of age

· Height: approximately 5′ 8″

· Thin build

· Clothing:dark hoodie with hood up, dark coloured baseball hat, dark blue jeans

· Black mask covering face

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Orillia OPP at 888-310-1122, or Crimestoppers at 800-222-8477 (TIPS). Orillia OPP would also ask the suspect to seek legal advice and turn himself in to Orillia OPP.