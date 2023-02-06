Fire In Paint Section Temporarily Closes Huntsville Home Depot

On Sunday, at approximately 8 p.m., the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department Crews were dispatched to Home Depot in Huntsville for an alarm activation.

When crews arrived, they reported smoke in the building and the call was upgraded to a structure fire.

Crews from Stations 1, 3, and 5 attended at the height of the fire, which was in the paint section.

The Fire Department says no injuries were reported. There is no word on the damage estimate. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Muskoka411 asked the store when it would reopen. Home Depot released the following statement: “The safety of our associates and customers is our number one priority. At the moment, we are working with the local authorities to determine when it is safe to reopen the store. When we do reopen the store, we can certainly let you know.”

This is a developing story, and more details will be released as they become available.