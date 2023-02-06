One Person Taken To Hospital After Snowmobile Collision In Muskoka Lakes Township

Bracebridge OPP with assistance from the OPP Central Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement team including collision reconstructionists are investigating a Motorized Snow Vehicle collision that occurred on February 4, 2023.

Shortly after 11 a.m. on February 4, 2023 the OPP and the Muskoka Paramedic Services were dispatched to an address near Milford Bay in Muskoka Lakes Township for a report of a single MSV collision resulting in injuries to the lone rider.

The 65-year-old operator was transported to local hospital and was further transported to a Toronto area Trauma Centre for further treatment.

The operator suffered serious injuries but is currently in stable condition.

