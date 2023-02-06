Outdoor Skating Rink Opens At Lions Lookout Field

Grab your friends, family, skates and helmets! The Town of Huntsville is pleased to announce the Lions Lookout Outdoor Ice Rink is now open for the season. The skating rink is free to the public and open during daylight hours while weather and ice conditions permit.

While the Town of Huntsville maintains the rink, weather and usage can change the quality of the natural ice surface. Users are asked to follow safety messaging posted on location and to be respectful of other users of the facility.

Parking is located at Veterans Memorial Parking Lot located at 92 Forbes Hill Drive, Huntsville.

Porta Potties are available at the ice rink.