Vintage Snow Enthusiasts Braved Sub-Zero Temperatures To See Array Of Vintage And Classic Snowmobiles

Almaguin Highland’s largest vintage snowmobile show returned this past Saturday for its 11th annual year following a two year hiatus due to Covid-19.

Mike Rickward of Rickward’s Small Motors Inc. stated “ we were so impressed with the turn out today given road closures and such severe weather, the quality of the snowmobiles at the show gets better every year.”

MP Scott Aitchison and Kearney Mayor Cheryl Phillips donned their best winter attire to join the sled enthusiasts. Mayor Phillips officially performed the starting ceremonies for the mayor’s V.I.P. vintage snowmobile ride.

The Almaguin Snowmobile Club was also displayed their groomer and operate a fund raising BBQ, which was very well received by all attendees.

Many snowmobilers stopped to see the vintage sleds, as the venue is right on the OFSC snowmobile trail system.

North Bay’s Carl Ritter and his father Carl brought some of their impressive collection of vintage snowmobiles. Carl’s two 1970 Ski Olympic and 1968 Bolwens Daiblo Rouge placed first in their respective categories.

Plans are already under way for new initiatives for the 2024 show.