Suspect Charged In Connection With Pharmacy Robbery In Coldwater

On March 5, 2021, with the help of the public, officers located the suspect vehicle and identified the owner. Members of the Orillia Crime Unit, with the assistance of Southern Georgian Bay Crime Unit and uniform officers identified, located and arrested the suspect.

As a result, Joel Stewart, age 33, of Midland, has been charged with:

Robbery with a weapon

Disguise with intent

Fail to comply with probation order

The accused has been held for a bail hearing and is set to appear on March 6, 2021, via video link, at the Ontario Court of Justice, Newmarket.

The Orillia OPP would like to thank those concerned citizens who assisted in identifying the suspect vehicle. The information received from the public was instrumental in solving this case.

Previous Story:

The Orillia detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is seeking the help of the public to identify a male who attempted to rob a Coldwater, Ontario, pharmacy and fled in a silver sedan.

On March 4, 2021, approximately 1:59 p.m., a male walked into a pharmacy in Coldwater and walked directly behind the counter. Staff confronted the male who was holding a spray canister which is believed to have been pepper spray or “bear spray.” The male then fled to an awaiting vehicle which proceeded southbound on River Street.

The male is described as white, 20-25 years old, wearing a blue winter coat with a hood and dark red running shoes. The suspect was also wearing work gloves and carrying a spray canister.

The vehicle is described as a Silver Acura four door with alloy wheels and a black frame around the license plate. The vehicle is also missing the driver’s side rear door handle. It was also reported that there were as many as three others waiting in the vehicle while the suspect was in the pharmacy.