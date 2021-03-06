Almaguin Highlands OPP Investigated 30 Domestic Incidents In Two Months

The Almaguin Highlands OPP have investigated 30 domestic related incidents for the months of January and February 2021, of which 10 resulted in someone being charged with a criminal offence.

Some of the charges include:

Assault

Bail Violations

Harassment

Indecent Acts

Mischief

Prevent Breach of Peace

Stolen Vehicle

Threats

The OPP will not release the names of the accused in order to protect the identity of the victims.

Victims in abusive relationships are not alone. If you are in an abusive relationship or know someone who is, there are local resources here to help. You can visit the following websites or call the contact numbers provided for more information:

Esprit Women’s Shelter and Services at: www.esprit.ca or 1-800-461-1707