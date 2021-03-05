SIU Discontinues Huntsville Investigation

The Director of the Special Investigations Unit, Joseph Martino, has terminated an investigation into an incident last month in Huntsville.

On the morning of February 11, 2021, a 32-year-old man was arrested and lodged in a police cell at the OPP Huntsville Detachment. At approximately 12:30 p.m., when it appeared that the man was unwell, paramedics were called, attended the detachment, and transported him to hospital. The man was placed under observation at hospital and released back into the custody of the OPP at about 6:35 p.m.

Director Martino said, “Based on the SIU’s preliminary inquiries, I am satisfied that the investigation should be discontinued at this time. On this record, it would not appear that the man suffered any “serious injury” for purposes of the SIU mandate. Accordingly, the file is closed.”