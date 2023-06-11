Survey Reveals That Canadians Believe A Clean Space Improves Mental And Physical Health

A new survey commissioned by LG Electronics Canada (LG) demonstrates the positive association between cleaning, wellness and mental health. However, when it comes to cleaning, nearly three quarters of Canadians surveyed (74 per cent), acknowledge that they don’t do this as often as they need to.

To develop an understanding of the importance of cleaning and the correlation to Canadians’ mental health, LG created the LG CordZeroTM Clean Well Survey. The results show that an overwhelming majority (90 per cent) of Canadians agree that they feel that a clean space improves their mental health.

The report shows that wellness is important to nearly all (95 per cent) of Canadians surveyed, with a majority (68 per cent) of respondents stating that they take time out to prioritize their mental health on a weekly basis. The aspects of that process are widespread, with nearly all agreeing that exercise (88 per cent), sleep (98 per cent), maintaining a healthy diet (91 per cent), spending time with loved ones (95 per cent), and creating a clean space (85 per cent) are important wellness practices.

Further, 75 per cent of respondents acknowledge that they feel some increase in stress when they see a space that needs cleaning or decluttering. Conversely, once the job is done, they see the benefits, with a significant majority saying that they feel calmer (78 per cent), more motivated (75 per cent) and more focused (73 per cent).

“We’ve learned over the past few years that mental and physical health is wealth, and from good food to quality company, it’s important to make dedicated time for self-care,” says Nadia Addesi, wellness expert and mental health advocate who partnered with LG on this survey. “While it may not seem as endorphin-inducing as getting a full night’s sleep or having dinner with friends, cleaning is an important part of that wellness toolkit. A clean space can lead to reduced feelings of anxiety, better focus and a sense of accomplishment and peace of mind.”

One of the keys to a simple and efficient cleaning experience is having the right tools to make the experience easier and more convenient.

The LG CordZero™ All-in-One Tower™ delivers an elevated cleaning performance to keep dirt, dust and pet hair at bay. Features of this innovative cordless stick vacuum include:

The sleek All-in-One Tower™ automatically empties the dust bin every time the vacuum is placed on the dock. It also charges the vacuum's two rechargeable, detachable batteries which provide up to 120 minutes of uninterrupted cleaning time. 1

The docking station also provides convenient hidden storage for tools and attachments including the universal nozzle, which lifts dust, dirt and pet hair from carpets and hardwood floors, the 2-in-1 combination tool (brush or hard nozzle) and crevice tool for use in corners and small spaces. With LG Kompressor® technology, simply press the Kompressor® lever to compress collected dirt, dust and pet hair in the bin to create more bin capacity.

The LG CordZeroTM All-in- One Tower TM is compatible with the LG ThinQ® app, which enables users to view cleaning history and check product diagnostics from their smartphone.

Nearly three-quarters (74 per cent) of those surveyed agree that they should probably clean more, and despite its noted positives, it’s clear that cleaning is not a task that Canadians particularly enjoy or look forward to. In particular, some state that they feel overwhelmed (32 per cent), stressed (23 per cent) or bored (29 per cent) when they think about cleaning. The top barrier to cleaning is procrastination shared by more than half (54 per cent) of respondents, followed by being too busy (41 per cent) and the belief that everything will just get messy again (34 per cent).

And, while more than half of respondents (57 per cent) agree that cleaning brings feelings of productivity, very few state that it’s an activity that makes them feel excited (5 per cent) or energized (16 per cent). When compared against other less-than-desirable tasks, some would even rather drink cold coffee (40 per cent), walk up 10 flights of stairs (37 per cent), do their taxes (28 per cent) or go to the dentist (27 per cent), though just over half (51 per cent) agree that they would enjoy cleaning more if they had better tools.

However, the majority of Canadians (80 per cent) find it somewhat easier to complete a cleaning task when they start small or break it up throughout the week (61 per cent). Addesi notes that cleaning can feel overwhelming if there is too much to do at once and breaking cleaning tasks down into smaller intervals provides more motivation to get the job done.

“Cleaning doesn’t have to be overly time consuming, straining or involve dragging heavy products out of the closet,” notes Addesi. “Just like with diet or exercise, it’s important to make sure that we don’t let barriers – like time pressures or ineffective tools – get in the way of a mental wellness practice that is good for us. In fact, part of ensuring that cleaning contributes to mental wellness is taking small steps, and having the right tools, to make the process effortlessly fit into your daily routine.”

Other notable survey findings include: