Fatal Motorcycle Collision On Peninsula Road In Muskoka Lakes

Bracebridge OPP are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision on Peninsula Road near Judhaven Road in the Township of Muskoka Lakes.

On June 10, 2023, shortly after 5:25 p.m., Bracebridge OPP, along with Township of Muskoka Lake Fire Department and Muskoka Paramedic Services, responded to a motorcycle that had gone off the road and collided with a bulldozer on Peninsula Road in the Township of Muskoka Lakes. As a result of the collision, the 29-year-old rider of the motorcycle has died.

The name on the male was not released.

Peninsula Road was closed in both directions while the OPP Technical Collision Investigators and Reconstructionists completed their investigation and all lanes have since reopened.

Anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken with police is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122.