Death Investigation On Hwy. 12 In Tay Township, SIU Notified

Southern Georgian Bay OPP, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), are investigating an incident where one person was pronounced deceased and the province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked it’s mandate.

On June 10, 2023, shortly before 1:00 a.m., officers responded to a parking lot on Highway 12 in Tay Township. One person was transported to hospital, where they were pronounced deceased.

There is no threat to public safety. Local residents should expect an increased police presence in the area.

Highway 12 was closed between Reeves Road and Rumney Road for the investigation.

The OPP has notified the SIU, which has invoked its mandate. As a result, the OPP will not be able to provide any further information. Any other inquiries should be directed to the SIU at siu.media@ontario.ca.