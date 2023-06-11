SIU Investigating Man’s Death After Police Interaction In Tay Township

The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an 55-year-old man this morning.

Preliminary information suggests the following:

Shortly after midnight on June 10, 2023, a man called police to report that he intended to harm himself. As a result, Ontario Provincial Police officers responded to a parking lot on Highway 12 in Tay Township.

Over several hours, attempts were made to negotiate with the man.

At some point, the man sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

He was transported to hospital where he was pronounced deceased at 10:15 a.m. this morning.

Three investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case. The post-mortem is scheduled for tomorrow.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation, including video or photos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online at: https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php