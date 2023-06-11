The Emily Condominium Building: Under Construction And Selling Units Now

With The Emily, the Campus Trails Legacy Fund continues, with a projected $39,000 in donations to be made to the Huntsville Hospital Foundation

Sitting on 32 acres of land nestled in the trees minutes away from the town of Huntsville, Greystone is constructing the third condominium building at their Campus Trails project, which has been heralded as “a contemporary community, connected to nature.”

At Campus Trails in the heart of Muskoka, condo owners are surrounded by natural forest and meandering walking trails, while they enjoy all the modern amenities that condo life has to offer, including a medical centre only steps away.

In alignment with a long history of supporting the Huntsville Hospital Foundation, Pat Dubé (owner of Greystone), has continued his dedication to the community with the Campus Trails Legacy Fund, which has pledged to donate $1,000 to the HHF in the name of every condo owner in the Campus Trails project. So far, $69,000 has been raised with the sale of units in The Tom and The Alexander condominium buildings combined; and $39,000 is expected to be raised through the sale of units in The Emily – currently under construction.

As mentioned, units in The Emily are selling now – and to celebrate this milestone in their exciting project, Campus Trails is hosting an Open House on Saturday, June 24th from 1 – 4 pm.

The Open House invitation is open to current condo owners, and the Huntsville Community at large, including those who would like a sneak peek into the progressive lifestyle offered by “condo life” in Muskoka. Throughout the afternoon of June 24th Campus Trails will be conducting guided tours of The Alexander: the second condominium building to be constructed at this project – freshly built, and not yet occupied by its condo owners.

This could be what you see when you step into Suite 407 at “The Emily” – our latest condominium building under construction, and selling units now. *rendered images with potential finishings & fixtures

Exclusive Sales Representative Maggie Tomlinson, Broker ASA, ABR, SRS, CSA Chestnut Park Real Estate Ltd. Brokerage, will be available to answer sales-related questions on the 24th

This is also a chance for community members to take a peek at what has been happening “within the walls” of a fresh condominium build, to meet members of the Greystone Team, to ask any questions about their development plans, to discover more about the modern amenities available at Campus Trails, to receive a progress update firsthand, or to just say hello, mingle, and meet some current and/or potential neighbours.

*Refreshments will be served.

*Closed toe shoes will be required, and the elevator will not be operating – so bring your step counter.

If you’re unable to attend the event, or are interested in hearing more about the units that are selling at The Emily now, you can reach out to Maggie today at (705) 789-5001 or email her at sales@greystonecommunities.ca

For more information on The Emily (to download the Sales Booklet, register to receive updates, and more), visit: https://campustrailshuntsville.ca/the-emily

*This Article Is Sponsored By: Greystone