Support Fill-A-Cruiser Events In Haliburton And Minden

On Saturday, December 4th, 2021 between the hours of 10:00 am and 3:00 pm, members of the Haliburton Highlands OPP and the Auxiliary Unit will be conducting the annual “fill-a-cruiser” event at the following locations:

Haliburton Locations

PARK’S FOODLAND from 10:00 pm to 12:00 pm

TODD’S INDEPENDENT GROCER from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm

Minden Locations

EASTON’S VALU-MART from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm

DOLLO’S FOODLAND from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm

There will be an additional “fill-a-cruiser” event occurring on Saturday December 18th in Highlands East Township.

Highlands East Location

WILBERFORCE FOODLAND from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm

Please come out to these locations and donate a food item, toy or a monetary donation to help us fill a cruiser and our local food banks. All food items stay in the communities where they are collected.

The OPP would like to thank the public for their on-going support for this event, as well as the grocery store owners, managers and staff.