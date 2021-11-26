Resident Pleads Guilty To Catching An Over-Limit Of Walleye And Fined $700

Remigijus Dubinskas of Mississauga pleaded guilty to catching an over-limit of walleye and was fined $700. In addition, his Ontario fishing licence was cancelled, and he is prohibited from engaging in any fishing activities in Ontario for one year.

Linas Gutauskas of York also pleaded guilty to catching an over-limit of walleye and was fined $1,575. In addition, his Ontario fishing licence was cancelled, and he is prohibited from engaging in any fishing activities in Ontario for one year.

The court heard that on June 12, 2021, a conservation officer was on patrol on Junior Lake Road in the Cochrane area and stopped Dubinskas and Gutauskas in their vehicle while returning to the Toronto area after fishing for walleye in Northern Ontario. An inspection of the vehicle revealed that coolers contained a total of 21 walleye – 13 walleye over the combined sport fishing licence quota of eight fish.

Justice of the Peace Francois Cloutier heard the case remotely in the Ontario Court of Justice, Cochrane, on October 14, 2021.

