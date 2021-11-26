Several Areas Under A Winter Weather Travel Advisory For Today

Weather advisory continued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Huntsville – Baysville,

Oxtongue Lake – Fort Irwin – Northern Haliburton County,

As a result of the fresh snowfall, roads may become icy and travel may be impacted in some locations.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit https://www.ontario.ca/511, https://www.twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.