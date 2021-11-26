Pedestrian Crossover And Lowered Speed Limit On Manitoba Street In Bracebridge

The District of Muskoka, in partnership with the Town of Bracebridge, is committed to taking action on our roadways to protect the safety of motorists and road users in our community.

Our communities continue to grow – new neighbourhoods bring more people, added vehicle traffic and more community members enjoying walking and cycling as a mode of transportation, especially near schools.

Effective October 2021, the speed limit on Manitoba Street (Muskoka Road 4) was reduced to 50 kilometres per hour. In early December, the District will also activate an upgraded, signalized Pedestrian Crossover in this area, near the community of Quinn Forest Drive to help make the area safer for all road users.

Maximum Speed Limit Reduced

The current 50 km/hr speed limit zone has been extended northwards on Manitoba St from approximately Wellington Street North to 780 Manitoba Street. The District advises our community that OPP enforcement has been notified of this speed limit reduction to ensure that motorists in the area are aware of the change.

What is a Pedestrian Crossover?

Our community will see the upgraded, and signalized Pedestrian Crossover activated in early December near Quinn Forest Drive and Manitoba Street. It will be fully automated and accessible with signals showing red and green lights for motorists, and walk and don’t walk signals for pedestrians. Accessible pedestrian signals instruct pedestrians when they have the right-of-way to cross and in which direction they may cross the intersection. The upgraded installation will be similar to the existing Pedestrian Crossover in downtown Bracebridge at the Manitoba Street and Mary Street intersection.

Reminders for Drivers:

Drive according to road conditions – and follow the new lower speed limit.

Watch for signal changes. Be prepared to stop for pedestrians waiting to cross the road.

Drivers must stop at the painted “stop bars” when the lights are red to allow pedestrians to cross safely. These “stop bar” locations have signage to assist drivers.

Make eye contact with pedestrians to ensure they can see you.

It is the law to wait until pedestrians fully cross the road, and the light turns green before proceeding.

Reminders for Pedestrians: