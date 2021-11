On Saturday November 27, 2021 West Parry Sound OPP will be collecting food and other items in support of the Parry Sound Food Banks.

The OPP will be accepting all non-perishable food items, canned items, cereal, pasta, sauce, juice, children’s snacks, condiments and gift cards.

The event will take place on November 27, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sobeys located at 25 Pine Drive, Harry’s No Frills located at 60 Joseph Street and Walmart located at 1 Pine Drive in Parry Sound.