Huntsville Festival Of The Arts Seeking Volunteers To Help Create Snow Village

Huntsville Festival of the Arts (HfA) is inviting community members to attend an information session on December 2nd to learn about an exciting new community art project called Snow Village.

Snow Village is a whimsical winter playground coming to River Mill Park in Downtown Huntsville in January 2021. The park will be filled with interactive snow activities such as snow sculptures, snow forts and a snow labyrinth. The design and creation of Snow Village will be led by community volunteers in collaboration with input from local artists Rudi Stade, Elise Muller and others. The village will be open to the general public free of charge between January-March 2022 (weather depending).

Community members interested in participating are invited to attend an information session about the project on December 2nd at 5:30pm taking place at the HfA Studio. The space is located at 58 Main St. E (entrance across from River Mill Park). Snacks will be provided by Tim Hortons and local franchise owners Morgan and Jennifer McFadyen. Online participation is also possible. Registration is required and can be completed by e-mailing dan@huntsvillefestival.ca or calling 705-788-2787.

“Snow Village is a safe and fun way for community members to come together and be creative through the cold winter months.” says HfA Executive Director Dan Watson. “We’re excited about its capacity to bring together the community, and potential to attract visitation. We have been blown away by the enthusiasm and support the project has received so far.”

The project is made possible through the generous support of the Huntsville Municipal Accommodation Tax, Attainable Solutions, Tim Hortons: Volunteer Program Sponsor, the Ontario Cultural Attractions Fund, and the Province of Ontario through the RECONNECT Grant. Community support comes from the Town of Huntsville, the Huntsville Downtown BIA, Fowler Construction and the Rotary Club of Huntsville. For a full list of HfA supporters visit https://huntsvillefestival.ca/about/sponsorship/.

There is no fee to participate in the project and all community members are welcome. Participants should be prepared to work outdoors. COVID protocols will be in place including face masks, distancing and daily screening.

Now entering its 30th year, Huntsville Festival of the Arts (HfA) is a not-for-profit charitable organization that works to strengthen community and enhance the quality of life for residents of and visitors to the Huntsville area, by providing high quality entertainment, arts education and cultural enrichment. To learn more about its activities, visit huntsvillefestival.ca.