Township Of Tiny Mayor’s Charity Golf Tournament Contributes $54,000 To 17 Local Organizations In North Simcoe

The Township of Tiny is contributing $54,000 to 17 local not-for-profit and charitable organizations in North Simcoe through proceeds from the 2021 Mayor’s Charity Golf Tournament. On September 10, the event returned as a live, in-person fundraiser at the Orr Lake Golf Club and surpassed its $50,000 fundraising target.

It was a perfect, sunny day for the 140 golfers to hit the greens. Attendees enjoyed an 18-hole round, a boxed lunch, snacks and refreshments, course competitions & prizes, as well as a virtual silent auction and raffle.

This year’s event directly benefitted the following organizations:

Angels with Backpacks Askennonia Senior Centre Big Brothers Big Sisters of North Simcoe BGC North Simcoe CLH Foundation Gateway Centre for Learning Georgian Bay Cancer Support Centre Hospice Huronia Huronia Community Foundation MTM Conservation Association Quest Art School + Gallery Scientists in School Sistema Huronia Music Academy Special Olympics Ontario We Are The Villagers Wendat Community Programs Wye Marsh Wildlife Centre

At the November 24 Regular Meeting of Council, Mayor Cornell and Council presented monies to the recipient charity organizations. View the presentations on the Township of Tiny YouTube channel.

“On behalf of Council and staff, thank you to the countless businesses, organizations and volunteers for making this year’s event a comeback to remember” said Mayor Cornell. “A very special thank you to this year’s Founding Sponsor, The Tiny Cottager, published by the Federation of Tiny Township Shoreline Associations.”

Since 2015, the Mayor’s Charity Golf Tournament has successfully contributed over $310,000 to more than 20 local not-for-profit and charitable organizations focusing on supporting community health and wellness, building the local economy, delivering exceptional services, and much more.

For more information about the Mayor’s Charity Golf Tournament visit www.tiny.ca/golf. To view photos of the event visit the Photo Gallery here.