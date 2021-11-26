Township Of Tiny Mayor’s Charity Golf Tournament Contributes $54,000 To 17 Local Organizations In North Simcoe

The Township of Tiny is contributing $54,000 to 17 local not-for-profit and charitable organizations in North Simcoe through proceeds from the 2021 Mayor’s Charity Golf Tournament. On September 10, the event returned as a live, in-person fundraiser at the Orr Lake Golf Club and surpassed its $50,000 fundraising target.
It was a perfect, sunny day for the 140 golfers to hit the greens. Attendees enjoyed an 18-hole round, a boxed lunch, snacks and refreshments, course competitions & prizes, as well as a virtual silent auction and raffle.
This year’s event directly benefitted the following organizations:
Angels with Backpacks
Askennonia Senior Centre
Big Brothers Big Sisters of North Simcoe
BGC North Simcoe
CLH Foundation
Gateway Centre for Learning
Georgian Bay Cancer Support Centre
Hospice Huronia
Huronia Community Foundation
MTM Conservation Association
Quest Art School + Gallery
Scientists in School
Sistema Huronia Music Academy
Special Olympics Ontario
We Are The Villagers
Wendat Community Programs
Wye Marsh Wildlife Centre
At the November 24 Regular Meeting of Council, Mayor Cornell and Council presented monies to the recipient charity organizations. View the presentations on the Township of Tiny YouTube channel.
“On behalf of Council and staff, thank you to the countless businesses, organizations and volunteers for making this year’s event a comeback to remember” said Mayor Cornell. “A very special thank you to this year’s Founding Sponsor, The Tiny Cottager, published by the Federation of Tiny Township Shoreline Associations.”
Since 2015, the Mayor’s Charity Golf Tournament has successfully contributed over $310,000 to more than 20 local not-for-profit and charitable organizations focusing on supporting community health and wellness, building the local economy, delivering exceptional services, and much more.
For more information about the Mayor’s Charity Golf Tournament visit www.tiny.ca/golf. To view photos of the event visit the Photo Gallery here.