On Monday January 4, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. Almaguin Highlands OPP along with the Parry Sound Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and Sundridge-Strong Fire Department were called to a sudden death of a six month old boy.

The Police investigation revealed that there was no foul play involved and an autopsy was completed on the child.

Police are continuing to investigate. More details will be provided as they become available