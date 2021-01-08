Impaired Driver Almost Hits Police Cruiser On Hwy. 124

Almaguin Highlands OPP were on general patrol (Fri, Jan. 1, 2021 at 12:19 am) and spotted a vehicle that failed to stop at a stop sign.

OPP say the vehicle continued down Highway 124 at Edward Street and almost collided with the fully marked police cruiser

The Police investigation revealed that Chelsea Wilson, 27-years-of-age, of Laurier Township had consumed alcoholic beverages and was subsequently arrested and charged with operation while impaired – alcohol and operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS) and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The accused was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear on Thursday February 11, 2021 in Sundridge court.