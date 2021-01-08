People Are Excited As Outdoor Rinks Open In Bracebridge

The Town of Bracebridge followed guidance provided by the Government of Ontario and the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit and is opening rwo outdoor ice rinks for skating.

“The Town has the proper health and safety measures in place prior to opening and offering outdoor skating” according to a press release.

Big thanks to the efforts of volunteers, Quemby family, P. Medley and Sons, Call of the Wild Inc. Prestige Property Maintenance Services and Town of Bracebridge Staff, the outdoor ice rinks at the Memorial Park Winter Village and Annie Williams Memorial Park are now ready for skating.

The outdoor rinks are open from dawn to 9:00 p.m. and all participants are encouraged to wear a helmet.

Throughout the season the Memorial Park Winter Village will be maintained by the efforts of Nick Deluca and his team at Prestige Property Maintenance Services.

The ice rink at Annie Williams Memorial Park will be maintained by the volunteer efforts of Mark Quemby, Rink Rats Hockey Club, Old Wicks Hockey Club, Spare Tires Hockey Club, Arctic Cats Hockey Club, Town of Bracebridge Staff and Community Volunteers.

All participants are being asked to follow the COVID-19 guidelines posted at each park.

Hockey games/scrimmages are not allowed at all outdoor rinks due to the current guidelines as set out by the Government of Ontario and the Health Unit.