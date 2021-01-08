Huntsville’s Assessment Centre To Offer Pre-Booked Appointments Starting Jan. 11

The Huntsville COVID-19 Assessment Centre, is offering pre-booked appointments in addition to walk-in appointments at the Active Living Centre, 20 Park Drive, starting January 11, 2021.

To pre-book an appointment call 1-888-383-7009, Monday to Friday between 9:00am – 4:00pm. Residents are advised to listen carefully to the phone system prompts and be sure to select the option for “Huntsville” and then select the “book an appointment” option.

Individuals who would like a Covid-19 test must pre-screen themselves or loved ones prior to attending to ensure they are eligible for a test. Adults must meet the criteria outlined by the Ministry of Health at covid-19.ontario.ca/ while children should complete the screening questions on covid-19.ontario.ca/school-screening/.

Huntsville’s Covid-19 Assessment Centre is open for testing and assessment on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9:00am until 1:00pm.

For full details on how to book by phone or attend by walk-in, what you need to bring and important reminders please visit Huntsville.ca/covid19.