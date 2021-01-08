Bracebridge OPP Snowmobile Patrol In Full Effect

The Bracebridge OPP Motorized Snow Vehicle (MSV) patrol are now on patrol and actively conducting enforcement on the trails and roadways in our area.

Although most trails in our area remain closed, many enthusiasts are still enjoying what limited riding is available. Officers will be conducting RIDE checks, radar enforcement as well as mobile patrols throughout Muskoka. Officers will not only be checking to ensure that operators are sober, but ensuring that everyone is compliant with helmet, insurance registration and operational requirements.

Snowmobilers are encouraged, when heading out, to make a plan and ensure that the path that you intend to travel is safe and open for riding. It is also helpful to leave a copy of your plan with someone else – if an emergency arises, that information could assist emergency services in locating you more quickly.