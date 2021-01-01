Sudden Death Involving Two People In Laurier Township

Almaguin Highlands OPP, the South River Machar Fire Department, the Laurier Fire Department and the Parry Sound Emergency Medical Services responded (Fri. Jan. 1, 2021, at 9:30 am) to a sudden death involving two people.

Police say a 22-year-old female and a 23-year-old male died sometime during the night. The cause of death is still under investigation but public safety is not a concern and foul play is not suspected.

Police are continuing to investigate the cause of death and a post mortem is scheduled at the Centre of Forensic Sciences (CFS) in Toronto.

 

