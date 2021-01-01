RVH Welcomes The First Baby Of 2021

|Each year, more than 2,000 babies are born in Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre’s (RVH) Birthing Unit and while each one is a unique and beautiful miracle, it calls for a special occasion to welcome the first baby born in 2021.
Arriving at 8:49 a.m. on January 1, RVH is proud to present the first baby born in 2021 with an RVH keepsake Teddy bear.
Midhurst residents and first-time parents Lilia DaSilva Gouvella and Ryan Furtado welcomed their baby boy Diego, weighing 6 lbs 8 oz., into the world.
Congratulations to the whole family!
