Central Region OPP Provide Gifts To Animals

As a result of a donation of pet toys, members from Central Region OPP were able to deliver a holiday toy to many animals within our area.

At the beginning of December, Kool FM/Rock 95 contacted the OPP to advise they had a surplus of pet toys. Detective Sergeant Tanya Tremble, a dog-owner herself, knew that she just had to assist and travelled to collect all the pet toys. Detective Sergeant Tanya Tremble delivered the toys to the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (OSPCA) in Midland and Orillia, and to a northern rescue foster home.

Just like humans, animals need love, care and attention, and she knew that this would make the holidays extra special for some animals who may not otherwise have any gifts.

The OPP would like to remind community members of the Provincial Animal Welfare Services (PAWS) Act:

As of January 1, 2020, the Provincial Animal Welfare Services (PAWS) Act replaced the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (OSPCA) Act. Transitional regulations are in place, such as carrying over the previous standards of care and administrative standards, to ensure animals are protected while long-term regulations are developed through consultation.

Basic standards of care that apply to all animals covered under the act, include requirements for: