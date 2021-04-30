Strong Winds Today For Barrie, Orillia, Midland, Kawartha Lakes

Special weather statement continued for:

City of Toronto,

York – Durham,

Barrie – Orillia – Midland,

Lindsay – Southern Kawartha Lakes,

City of Hamilton,

Bruce Peninsula – Sauble Beach – Tobermory,

Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County,

Dufferin – Innisfil,

Halton – Peel,

Chilly northwesterly winds have begun to strengthen early this morning. Gusts of 70 to 80 km/h are expected by late this morning or this afternoon across the area. Strong winds will continue into the evening before gradually easing.

These strong winds will toss loose objects and may cause some tree branches to break. Isolated power outages are also possible.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.