OPP Find Impaired Driver On Pine Street in Parry Sound

The West Parry Sound OPP responded to a complaint of a possible impaired driver (April 29, 2021 at 7:15 pm) on Pine Street in Parry Sound.

Officers located a vehicle and after speaking with the driver, officers determined the driver was under the influence of a drug. The driver was arrested and transported to the West Parry Sound OPP Detachment where further testing was conducted.

As a result of further investigation and with the assistance of a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE), Duane Wilson, 51 years-of-age of Parry Sound, was charged with Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs and Have care or control of a vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on May 20, 2021. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

This charge marks the 29th driver charged under Criminal Impaired Driving Laws in the West Parry Sound Detachment area in 2021.