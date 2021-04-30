DoorDash Is Now In Bracebridge And Gravenhurst

DoorDash, the technology company connecting customers with their favourite local and national businesses, is now available in Gravenhurst and Bracebridge. Starting today (Friday), local restaurants such as Camp Muskoka Coffeehouse, El Pueblito and Momma’s Fish & Chips will be available for delivery and pickup on the DoorDash app. Now, residents of Gravenhurst and Bracebridge can download the DoorDash app, or visit the DoorDash website, and new customers will receive $0 delivery fees on all orders of $12 or more in their first month*.

DoorDash was founded in 2013 to connect customers with the best of their community, empower local restaurants with access to the online convenience economy through an unparalleled suite of services, and provide Dashers with flexible earning opportunities.

“DoorDash started in the suburbs, and it’s always been a goal to bring the convenience and accessibility of on-demand delivery to the towns and communities outside of major metropolitan areas,” said Brent Seals, GM of DoorDash Canada. “Over the past year we’ve helped to introduce delivery to many communities for the very first time and we’re excited to introduce our services to customers, Dashers and restaurants in the Gravenhurst and Bracebridge area.”

On April 28, DoorDash will be newly available in eight communities in Canada including Collingwood, Lindsay, Quinte West/Trenton, Saint-Sauveur/Sainte-Adele, Brockville, Cobourg/Port Hope, Gravenhurst/Bracebridge and Petawawa/Pembroke with more to follow.

“As a restaurant in the Muskoka community for over 20 years, we take a lot of pride in what we offer to our loyal clientele,” says Camp Muskoka Coffeehouse. “Now through working with DoorDash, we can bring our favourite recipes and traditions to even more members in our community in a way that is convenient and accessible.”

Today, DoorDash offers its services to over 150 communities in Canada and over 4,000 cities in Canada, the United States and Australia.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, DoorDash has taken significant active steps to ensure the safety of its entire community, including providing:

Main Street Strong Pledge committing $200 million USD over five years to support restaurants, Dashers, and the broader community across Canada and the U.S.

Providing $120 million USD in commission relief and marketing investments

Free personal safety equipment for Dashers, including hand sanitizer, gloves, wipes, and masks

Two weeks of earnings for eligible Dashers affected by COVID-19

To search DoorDash for local favourites or to discover your next go-to, visit doordash.com or download DoorDash for Android or iOS.