Strong Winds To 90 km/h, Or 100 km/h Near Georgian Bay

Wind warning continued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Parry Sound – Muskoka,

Current details:

Strong winds expected today.

Hazards:

Strong winds gusting to 90 km/h, or 100 km/h near the shores of Georgian Bay.

When:

Late this afternoon into early this evening.

Discussion:

A cold front will sweep through southern Ontario this afternoon and evening bringing strong winds.

Impacts:

Utility outages may occur.

Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

Wind warning continued for:

City of Toronto,

York – Durham,

Orillia – Lagoon City – Washago,

City of Hamilton,

Dufferin – Innisfil,

Halton – Peel,

Rainfall warning ended for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Huntsville – Baysville,

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Haliburton,

Freezing rain warning ended for:

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Rainfall warning ended for:

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,