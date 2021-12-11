Fatal Snowmobile Accident In Muskoka Lakes On Friday Night

Bracebridge OPP along with Muskoka Paramedic Services and Muskoka Lakes Fire Department responded to a single vehicle snow vehicle collision on Friday, December 10, 2021 at 11 p.m. that occurred on East Black Lake Road in Muskoka Lakes Township.

The snow vehicle was travelling west on East Black Lake Road when it left the roadway and collided with a tree, causing fatal injuries to the operator, 26 year-old Keenan Maclean-Hill of MacTier, ON.

East Black Lake Road was closed to traffic for several hours while the OPP Technical Traffic Collision Unit conducted an investigation into the cause of the collision.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You may also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.