MAHC Board Appoints Interim President & CEO

The Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Vickie Kaminski to the interim role of President and Chief Executive Officer at Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) effective December 24, 2021.

With the upcoming retirement of Natalie Bubela from the President & CEO role on December 23, the Board’s search committee quickly realized the need to appoint an interim leader while the recruitment process for a permanent President & CEO unfolded. This appointment secures MAHC’s steadfast focus on safe, high-quality care and keeps the organization in good stead on a temporary basis while the recruitment process continues over the upcoming months.

Vickie is a senior health care executive with more than 45 years of experience in the Canadian health care system. She has led health systems in Ontario, Newfoundland, Alberta and Manitoba, and served for just over two years as the Chief Executive (Deputy Minister) of South Australia Health. With a Masters of Business Administration and Bachelor of Science in Nursing, her professional background is in nursing.

“Vickie’s health care leadership roles and career achievements are many and impressive. Not only does the Board believe she is exceptionally capable of temporarily leading the MAHC organization, but also find her to be a well-suited candidate to help bridge the leadership gap on an interim basis,” says Cameron Renwick, Chair of the Board of Directors. “Her nursing background, previous executive experience at community hospitals including those that are multi-site, and her accomplishments perfectly complement the MAHC mission, vision and values.”

MAHC’s leadership team continues to work tirelessly, and the interim appointment of Vickie provides additional experience to the seasoned team at a time when the pandemic and occupancy rates continue to challenge the health care system, adds Moreen Miller, Chair of Board’s CEO Search & Recruitment Committee.

“Vickie will provide leadership and advice on strategic directions to the MAHC Board and quickly become a knowledgeable partner to our existing team,” says Miller. “Her calm demeanor, her ability to manage complex administration challenges, and her consistent approach to engaging her teams were strong indicators that she could fulfill this role for MAHC in the short term.”

Most recently, Vickie held an 18-month contract as the President and CEO of the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority where she was responsible for its strategic and operational activities. Prior to her time in Winnipeg, Vickie served as Acting President and Chief Executive Officer at Perth and Smith Falls District Hospital for eight months. Her previous hospital leadership experience also includes holding the President and Chief Executive Officer position at Hôpital Regional de Sudbury Regional Hospital (now Health Sciences North/Horizon Santé-Nord) for eight years until June 2009. Vickie’s health care career has benefitted immensely from over 25 years of frontline nursing and nursing leadership experience in Sudbury.

“MAHC has an excellent reputation for the provision of high-quality health care,” says Vickie. “I am pleased to be able to provide some interim stability and leadership, working alongside a high-functioning team of people while the Board concludes their search for a permanent replacement. I look forward to working with the staff to deal with occupancy challenges, wait times and service provision to meet the needs of the communities MAHC serves, and maintaining the effective hospital response to the ongoing pandemic.”