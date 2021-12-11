Springwater Resident Loses $8,000 To Emergency Scam

Huronia West OPP responded to a fraud complaint on the 7th of December, involving a family member reaching out for help. According to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, this fraud is considered to be an ‘Emergency Fraud’. This type of fraud is not new and similar scams have been reported several times over the last few years throughout our region.

According to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, “Emergency scams prey on your fear of a loved one being in hurt or in trouble. Scammers claim to be someone you know and tell you they need money immediately. Scenarios may include:

· needing bail money because they have been arrested

· being in a car accident

· trouble returning from a foreign country

Although scammers can claim to be any member of the family (aunt, uncle, husband, wife) or friend, grandparents may be particularly vulnerable.

The scammer pretends to be their grandchild and begs the grandparent not to tell their parents that they’re in trouble. As a result, the grandparent doesn’t find out until they’ve sent the money that their grandchild was not the person who asked for help.” (Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre).

On the 7th of December, a Springwater resident reported getting a phone call from a young man that posed as her grandson. Her ‘grandson’ advised her that he had been involved in a collision with a pregnant lady, and needed to pay $8000 to a ‘bondsman’ to be able to settle the issue. In an attempt to help her grandson, Grandma withdrew the money, returned home, and then turned it over to a man who presented at her door as the ‘bondsman’.

Only after speaking to her grandson did the complainant realize that she had been a victim of a scam.

Scams can happen at any time to anyone. Police want to remind everyone to be vigilant, especially at this time of year. Scammers can easily learn personal information about you and your family through social media, and names and relations through postings like obituaries. If you receive a call for help, confirm this need by making call back inquiries. If in doubt, call police. If contacted by anyone claiming to be a charity, a government agency or a local company looking for information, be sure to verify they are legitimate before giving out any personal information.

Police encourage victims of this type of scam or similar crimes to report the incident. More information on internet safety can be found online by visiting:

• opp.ca

• cybertip.ca

• getcybersafe.gc.ca