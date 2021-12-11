Deceased Victims Identified After Collision On Hwy. 69

The West Parry Sound OPP along with the OPP Technical Collision Investigation Unit (TCIU) continue to investigate a fatal collision involving a single vehicle on Highway 69 at the Key River, approximately 75 kilometers north of Parry Sound.

The collision occurred at 8:35 p.m. December 6, 2021.

A vehicle driving northbound left the roadway and rolled over.

Three occupants were involved. Two sustained fatal injuries and one was transported to a nearby hospital and treated for critical injuries.

Police identified the deceased victims as Felix Funes-Vasquez, 26 years of age and Amritpal Garcha, 29 years of age, both of Toronto, Ontario.